Rashakai SEZ vital project for industrial development: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister of Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, emphasized the crucial role of the Rashkai Special Economic Zone as a vital project for industrial development.

This project, established through cooperation between Pakistan and China under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is poised to be a significant milestone in advancing industrialization and economic progress within the province. The government is committed to providing comprehensive support and facilities to entrepreneurs and companies establishing industries within the zone. Dr Aamir Abdullah shared these insights during a briefing while visiting the Rashkai Special Economic Zone.

He was joined by Javed Iqbal, the Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, as well as other officials involved in the CPEC project and representatives from the “China Roads and Building Company” (CRBC) who are collaborating with the provincial government on the zone’s construction.

During the visit, the caretaker minister received an in-depth overview of the special economic zone’s importance in driving industrial development under CPEC, its unique attributes, and the progress of its initial construction phase. He was also briefed on the future facilities to be made available in subsequent phases.

The caretaker minister was informed that this special economic zone is one of the major projects established under the CPEC initiative in collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development Company and the Chinese construction company CRBC. The first phase of construction is nearly complete, covering a total area of 1000 acres, with 702 acres designated for industrial plots and 76 acres for commercial purposes.

Foreign as well as domestic industrialists and entrepreneurs are being attracted to invest in this economic zone. In the initial phase, plots have been allocated for 18 domestic and one Chinese industries, with all facilities meeting the required standards. The caretaker minister was informed about certain issues related to electricity and gas supply, which he vowed to address promptly.

The minister, Dr Aamir, commended the attraction of foreign investors to the Rashakai Special Economic Zone and assured that all necessary facilities would be provided to both domestic and foreign investors. He also promised to address electricity and gas-related concerns promptly, ensuring smooth industrial growth in this strategically important location.

During his visit, the caretaker minister also inspected various construction projects within the zone and expressed satisfaction with their quality. The Chinese construction company CRBC presented him with a shield in recognition of his visit.