Reinstatement of contract teachers in merged areas demanded

Khyber - The teaching community demanded that the Educational department’s high-ups reinstate contract- based teachers in merged districts, who were recently sacked by the department.

Shareefullah Afridi, Chief of Tanzeem-e-Asateza Pakistan, Landi Kotal chapter, stated that in response to locals’ demands to address the deficiency of teaching staff in government-run primary schools, the government had initially employed teachers on a contract basis through the Parents Teachers Community (PTC) fund. The provision of additional teachers led to positive results in state-run schools and restored parental trust in government educational institutions.

However, after two years, discontinuing the teachers’ contracts was unfair to the underprivileged students studying in these schools, leading to widespread disappointment. He suggested that the government revise its policy and reinstate contract- based teachers in the best interest of the underprivileged citizens of the tribal society.

Parents and members of civil society expressed concern about the government’s anti-poor learners’ policy, fearing it would undermine the quality of education in state-run schools. They urged concerned officials to provide the necessary teaching staff to primary schools, ensuring that the disadvantaged class of society could access better educational opportunities.

According to a local education official, the discontinuation of contract-based teachers was due to a lack of funds. The terminated teachers’ service tenure was initially for one year, and permanent postings would be considered to address the teacher shortage. It is noteworthy that approximately 2122 temporary teachers, including 373 teachers in Khyber, were hired across the merged districts, both male and female.