Rupee gains 99 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednes­day witnessed the 25th consecutive recovery ses­sion as it gained 99 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.51 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.50. However, ac­cording to the Forex Asso­ciation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs276.5 and Rs279.25 respectively. The price of the Euro de­creased by Rs1.23 to close at Rs 296.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs297.54, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of 96 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs343.15 as compared to the last closing of Rs344.11. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 27 and 26 paisas to close at Rs76.09 and Rs74.52 respectively.