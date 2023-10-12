SCCI chief for enforcement of interest-free economic system

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president, Fuad Ishaq, has stressed the need for the implementation of an interest-free economic system in the country, stating that the role of Islamic banking is vital in this regard.

The SCCI chief said that gaining economic prosperity and sustainable progress could only be made possible by following the Sunnah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He added that business, trade, and industries cannot flourish until and unless they adopt the teachings of Islam, which will not only bring improvement and blessings but also gain the favour of the Almighty Allah, the creator of the universe, and his last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Fuad Ishaq said this during a visit of a delegation of eminent religious scholars from Karachi led by the head of Dawat-e-Islami, Haji Abdul Habib Attari, at the chamber house on Wednesday. On this occasion, beside others, the SCCI Vice President Ijaz Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, and members of the traders’ community were present.

Abdul Habib Attari, a religious scholar, in his sermon, called for following the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which is a complete code of life and success.

While mentioning the basic code of Islam for a successful life, Mr Attari said that Islam spread all over the world, especially in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, because of mutual trade, businesses, and, importantly, the basic principles and code of Islam that impressed them to embrace the divine religion of Islam.

Emphasizing the need for promoting business and trade as per the basic principles and code of Islam, the eminent scholar said that an interest-free economy and economic system were the only reasons for improvement and blessings and the best way to gain the favour of Almighty Allah and his last prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Mr. Attari, on the mentioned visit to Peshawar, which was to provide aid to recently earthquake-hit people of Afghanistan, urged the SCCI to discuss this crucial matter with the provincial government and relevant authorities to devise a mechanism to timely extend aid to earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan.

The Chamber president, Fuad Ishaq, assured the delegation of cooperation and taking up this matter with provincial authorities in an efficient manner to send aid to the earthquake-affected families in Afghanistan.