Thursday, October 12, 2023
SCCI president supports FTAs

October 12, 2023
SIALKOT-President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that free trade agreements will lead to an increase in exports. He welcomed the free trade and investment agreement with the Gulf countries, saying that it will increase exports. It is expected that the demand for the finished products of the domestic industry, including the cottage industry of Sialkot, will increase and the domestic industrial and commercial sector will develop. Investments will come to Pakistan. The Gulf Cooperation Council has formed a forum in which there are 6 countries. For the first time in 14 years, an agreement has been signed with a country for which the role of Saudi Arabia is important.

