Senate body discusses illegal issuance of CNICs to foreigners

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lt Gen Munir Afsar on Wednesday informed the Senate panel that employees of the authority involved in illegal issuance of national identity cards to aliens usually escape punishment due to the absence of a law dealing with the privacy of data.

Chairman NADRA was giving a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, and Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani also attended the meeting besides other senior officers.

The committee discussed the matter of illegal issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to foreigners, the availability of citizens’ family data in the black market, as well as the issuance of multiple cellular phone SIMs on a single CNIC, which are being used in illegal activities.

The NADRA chief informed the committee that some NADRA staff and “external factors” were involved in the issuance of fake CNICs. Additionally, illegal residents usually succeed in becoming part of native family trees by offering bribes to family members, he said. He added that action has been taken against those NADRA employees engaged in any form of illegal activity, with around 84 officials suspended so far.

The meeting recommended adopting modern technology to address these issues.

The meeting also deliberated on “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.” Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, the mover of the bill, stated that increasing trend of false accusations and malicious criminal prosecution has become an alarming issue these days. The bill aims to enhance the time period of punishment for such offenses by amending Section 182 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Schedule-II of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

Special Secretary Interior Nadeem Mehboob informed the committee that the matter fell under the ambit of the provinces, and a letter had also been written to get their response, which was still awaited. The committee directed the Ministry of Interior to submit provinces’ input within the next 10 days.

Additional Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) gave a briefing about the functions, performance and achievements of the organisation. He highlighted that despite budgetary constraints, the organisation had succeeded in seizing 19.25 tonnes of narcotics in the last one year, and stopped 2,555 migrants including Pakistani, Afghani, Iranian and Nigerian from crossing the coastal area illegally. The committee suggested that there was a pressing need to strengthen the organisation to combat the menace of smuggling in the current era.

While discussing the problems faced by the Mehsud tribe, belonging to tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in acquiring passports in Karachi, the Director-General of Immigration & Passports Mustafa Jamal Kazi highlighted that no discrimination was shown to any individual. “The passport issuance is delayed because people from the Mehsud tribe are obtaining their passports in Karachi, whereas the rules state that every citizen should acquire his first passport in his respective district.” He further emphasised that despite earning revenue of Rs39 billion last year, the Immigration & Passports Department has failed to adopt modern technology, which was a major impediment in the timely issuance of passports.

The committee directed the director-General to submit details to it regarding the issues faced by the department.