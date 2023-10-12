Shehbaz, Fazl agree to move forward with consultation

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman Wednesday visited the residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him host of issues relating to upcoming general elections and the PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif’s anticipated return to the country later this month.

Reportedly, the two leaders reached a consensus to move forward with close collaboration and mutual consultation in political matters. They firmly believed that only through unity, consultation, and cooperation could Pakistan effectively address its current challenges.

In a statement released by the PML-N’s media wing, it was noted that the two leaders also discussed the overall political situation and emphasized the importance of conducting transparent, free, and fair elections.

Sources privy to meeting revealed that Maulana also sought the PML-N’s cooperation to potentially postpone the general elections beyond January, citing the harsh winter conditions in certain parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Shehbaz Sharif, in response, expressed his intention to discuss this matter with PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and other party officials before involving other stakeholders. However, no PML-N representative was available on record to confirm or deny this specific aspect of the discussion between the two leaders. A PML-N source said that the PML-N stuck to its demand for holding elections in the last week of January and there was no change in its stance in this regard.

Fazl had recently expressed concerns about holding elections in the last week of January, the following year, as he believed that snowfall could disrupt the election campaigns and the electoral process in many regions of the country. Also, Shehbaz praised Maulana’s cooperation in safeguarding the country from default over the past 16 months. He pointed out that during this period, all political parties had prioritized the welfare of the state over politics.

Fazl conveyed his best wishes for the return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, considering it good news for Pakistan. He also stated that the truth had been revealed about Nawaz being targeted for political retribution, emphasizing that elder Sharif and his family had endured unjust persecution, which would be remembered as a dark and sorrowful chapter in history. Shehbaz expressed his belief that the return of Quaid Nawaz Sharif would strengthen the political and democratic system.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rahman to his residence in Model Town. Also present at the meeting were Ahsan Iqbal, the Secretary-General of the Muslim League (N), former Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Ataullah Tarar.