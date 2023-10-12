Shehbaz welcomes SC verdict on law aimed at clipping CJP's powers

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court full bench verdict upholding the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, and termed the decision as a positive step towards the "democratisation" of the top court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the pleas against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 with 10-5 majority.

The verdict was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. The apex court hearing was streamed live on the state TV.

Taking to ‘X’, commonly known as Twitter, the PML-N president said, “The Supreme Court's verdict regarding the Practice and Procedure Act 2023 is a welcome step. It not only democratizes the workings of the Supreme Court itself but also shows due respect to the Parliament, which represents the people of Pakistan. It is important to mention that, according to legal experts, the specific clause under discussion concerning appeals against past judgments does not affect Mian Nawaz Sharif.”

While expressing their opinions on the recent verdict of the apex court that dismissed a set of petitions contesting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act of 2023, legal experts on Wednesday held the belief that this decision will not be advantageous for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party founder Jahangir Tareen.

Both Sharif and Tareen face a lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.