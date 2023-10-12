Sialkot DC for speeding up work on uplift projects

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal on Wednesday visited the ongoing development projects in Sialkot district and reviewed the speed and quality of work on the projects in detail. The DC evaluated the revamping project at the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital at the cost of Rs390 million. He directed the hospital administration to make proper arrangements to control the noise and dust gathered at the parts of the hospital where the work is being in progress and to further increase the speed of the work on the project. The DC also reviewed the plan to lay the sewer line at Khawaja Safdar Road, Lari Adda and Paris Road under the Punjab Intermediate Civil Improvement Investment Programme.