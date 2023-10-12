Siraj, Aleem discuss political situation

LAHORE - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj ul Haq visited the residence of President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan. They both exchanged views on the present political situation and discussed different matters of mutual interest. Siraj ul Haq offered his condolences on the demise of Mother in Law of Abdul Aleem Khan and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the high place to her in Heaven and courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan offered thanks to Ameer Jamaate- Islami Siraj ul Haq on his arrival and expressed his gratitude.