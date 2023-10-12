Slaying the Overbearing Fathers

Born into the illustrious Kennedy family in Boston and graduating from Harvard in 1940, John F. Kennedy embodied the American ideal. In 1960, he entered the presidential race and defeated the incumbent Vice-President, a victory that came as no surprise. The nation yearned for change, and Kennedy personified that change. He was a departure from the old crop of the past, symbolizing a new age of Post-War leaders in the United States.

The people of Pakistan now face a crisis strikingly reminiscent of the challenges that Americans confronted many years ago. For nearly three decades, the political landscape has remained largely unchanged. The Sharif brothers continue their efforts to solidify their influence in Punjab, banking on a misguided significance of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ to secure a return to power. Meanwhile, the stalwarts of the PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party) once again rally under the banner of their fallen martyrs in Sindh. Although Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) managed to disrupt this established order to some extent, the bigger picture remains remarkably the same. PTI, like a puzzle piece, fits into the broader political landscape, and the melody of Pakistani politics remains unchanged.

The idea that older generations should pave the way for the new is not a novel concept. It is a prevailing theme discussed extensively across Western democracies, spanning from Europe to America. Pakistan, however, grapples with a uniquely distinct problem. Unlike elsewhere, the leaders of Pakistan seem to operate under the assumption that their reign is perpetual, or perhaps, more realistically, they exhibit a blatant disregard for what transpires after their departure.

The prevailing mindset has fostered an environment wherein the present leaders, firmly rooted in their extended tenures, exhibit reluctance in passing on the torch to the younger generation. This situation becomes increasingly concerning when applied to a nation like Pakistan, where the political arena bears the marks of dynastic politics. This practice, deeply entrenched in the country’s feudal history, ultimately leads us back to the fundamental issue at hand: the current leadership’s failure to adequately nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

This lack of mentorship and guidance creates a vacuum, leaving the upcoming generation unprepared to navigate the intricate web of politics. In this pseudo-feudal structure, the absence of leadership grooming further exacerbates the problem, resulting in a scarcity of capable leaders for the future. The repercussions of this failure in mentorship resonate deeply, impacting the nation’s ability to progress, adapt, and evolve with changing times. Until this trend is disrupted, Pakistan’s political landscape risks remaining stagnant, unable to embrace the vitality and fresh perspectives that a new generation could bring.

Take Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for instance. Born into one of Pakistan’s most influential political families, has, for many, been a letdown as a leader. Despite his privileged upbringing, with a mother who served as Prime Minister twice and a father who later became President, Bilawal consistently struggles to forge a political identity of his own.

Bilawal’s difficulty in establishing an adept political persona raises questions about the future trajectory of his political career and the legacy of the Bhutto-Zardari family in Pakistan’s political landscape. It’s worth noting that in 1988, his mother, Benazir Bhutto, was the same age as he is now when she assumed the office of Prime Minister. While the shadow of his family’s history looms large, it remains uncertain whether Bilawal can break free from it and emerge as a leader with his own vision and impact on Pakistan’s political scene.

In Punjab, the situation is equally as bleak. The torchbearers of the lion standard, although veterans of numerous political battles, are now aging, detached from the realities of contemporary society. There’s already a rising absence of an able successor capable of raising the banner of the lion in future battles. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also finds itself in murky waters. And while the members of PTI would like us to believe that Mr. Khan is a relatively fresh face in the political condenrum, he is in the end a man of 71.

This underscores the issue of generational transition in Pakistan’s political arena. The absence of a clear next generation of leaders across the political spectrum raises concerns about the country’s ability to adapt to changing dynamics and address the needs and aspirations of its increasingly young and dynamic population.

The situation is undoubtedly disheartening when considering the future of Pakistani politics as there appears to be no worthwhile leader on the horizon. However, just maybe it should not be our headache. It is dyanstic politics afterall and we simply have no horse in the race. Royal Bloodlines have ceded due to incompetent heirs, whats a few families in Pakistan then? Politics afterall is a game of survival of the fittest and if the current batch fails, history atleast tells us that there are always those ready to steer the helm.