Social media campaign false and fabricated: Tahir Javed

Minister of State and Adviser to Prime Minister on Investment Tahir Javed on Thursday refuted the allegations levelled against him on social media.

Javed described the social media campaign against him as false and fabricated.

The adviser said the critics launched a social media campaign targeting him in a fabricated case in America which, he said, already settled in the US.

“Police already gave me a clean chit in a felony case registered in the US. I have not committed any felony as the American police have already exonerated me of the charges,” said Javed.

He also produced a copy of the American police statement in which he claimed that he had no role in any criminal case.

“They all know me very well – those who launched a campaign on social media against the state institutions,” he added.

He went on to say, “The critics know that Tahir Javed can deliver because I have track record of bringing investment to the country.”

The caretaker government appointed Tahir Javed as state minister and adviser to PM Kakar on Investment on Oct 6.

The top businessman is the recipient of presidential Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He has made out his name as a leading businessman and played a pivotal role in promoting Pakistan-US relationship.

He remained leader of America’s Democrat Party and has strong association with US President Joe Biden.

Owing to his vast experience, he can help bring investment from the US, Canada, Europe, Turkiye and Dubai.