Thursday, October 12, 2023
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas agree custody arrangement after legal dispute  

News Desk
October 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK - Actress Sophie Turner and her singer ex-husband Joe Jonas have agreed to share custody of their two children after resolving a legal dispute. The pair announced their “amicable” divorce last month, but Turner then sued Jonas, claiming he hadn’t let the girls return to England from the US. In a joint statement on Wednesday, they said: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.” They added: “We look forward to being great co-parents.” Their statement followed a new legal filing setting out a temporary joint custody arrangement for their daughters, aged three and one, for the coming months.

