Speeding passenger bus overturns in Karachi

At least seven citizens including two women got injured after a high-speed passenger bus overturned outside the Governor’s House, Karachi.

As per initial details, a bus carrying 30 passengers including students was overturned outside the governor’s house.

The students who were on board claimed that the bus driver was using his mobile phone and overspeeding due to which the bus overturned.

The rescue sources stated that at least seven injured including two women were shifted to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

As per the police statement, the driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident, however, the bus is being transporting to the police station.

