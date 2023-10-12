Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Student killed during robbery in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   A young FSc student was fatally shot by armed robbers who confronted him in the city on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, a student at a private college, was on his way home when he was accosted by armed attackers near Surray Pul (Bridge). The young student resisted the robbery, resulting in a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, the robbers resorted to using firearms, causing the student to suffer gunshot wounds. A police spokesman said that robbers could not take away his phone, but shot the student, who later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

This incident deeply shook the community, sparking concerns about the safety of residents in the area. A video of the victim, wearing his college uniforms and being taken to hospital in a rickshaw, also went viral on the social media soon after the incident.

 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

Police said they were actively investigating the case and striving to bring the culprits to justice by using the area’s CCTV cameras.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023