Student killed during robbery in Peshawar

Peshawar - A young FSc student was fatally shot by armed robbers who confronted him in the city on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, a student at a private college, was on his way home when he was accosted by armed attackers near Surray Pul (Bridge). The young student resisted the robbery, resulting in a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, the robbers resorted to using firearms, causing the student to suffer gunshot wounds. A police spokesman said that robbers could not take away his phone, but shot the student, who later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

This incident deeply shook the community, sparking concerns about the safety of residents in the area. A video of the victim, wearing his college uniforms and being taken to hospital in a rickshaw, also went viral on the social media soon after the incident.

Police said they were actively investigating the case and striving to bring the culprits to justice by using the area’s CCTV cameras.