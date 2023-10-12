Syed Ehtesham made NAB prosecutor general

ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker Federal Government has approved key appointments at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The appointments were approved during a cabinet meeting held here yesterday with Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in the chair. According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry, Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah has been appointed as Prosecutor General of NAB and Sohail Abdul Nasir as Deputy Chairman NAB. The post of Prosecutor General had fallen vacant with the resignation of Justice (retd) Asghar Haider in early September 2023. Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah has served as Additional Judge Lahore High Court and Prosecutor General Punjab in the past. Justice Sohail Abdul Nasir who has been appointed as Deputy Chairman, NAB, has served as judge at Lahore High Court, Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court, Narcotics and Substances Court and as Special Court Judge at NAB. Justice Sohail Nasir’s elder brother Jamal Nasir is serving as Caretaker Provincial Minister of Health in Punjab caretaker government.