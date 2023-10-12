Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Syed Ehtesham made NAB prosecutor general

Syed Ehtesham made NAB prosecutor general
Ali Hamza
October 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Caretaker Federal Government has approved key appointments at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The appointments were approved during a cabinet meeting held here yesterday with Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in the chair. According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry, Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah has been appointed as Prosecutor General of NAB and Sohail Abdul Nasir as Deputy Chairman NAB. The post of Prosecutor General had fallen vacant with the resignation of Justice (retd) Asghar Haider in early September 2023. Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah has served as Additional Judge Lahore High Court and Prosecutor General Punjab in the past. Justice Sohail Abdul Nasir who has been appointed as Deputy Chairman, NAB, has served as judge at Lahore High Court, Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court, Narcotics and Substances Court and as Special Court Judge at NAB. Justice Sohail Nasir’s elder brother Jamal Nasir is serving as Caretaker Provincial Minister of Health in Punjab caretaker government.

 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

Tags:

Ali Hamza

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1697002544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023