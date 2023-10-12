The Smog Challenge

A weekly holiday and work-from-home arrangements are under consideration in Lahore to tackle the adverse effects of smog. While it is imperative to have a viable coping mechanism and save the residents from the dangers that the phenomenon of smog poses, it is even more important that the root causes are dealt with. Smog has become a regular occurrence in Lahore and surrounding areas, and this should ring the alarm bells high. There are also a few complications regarding a weekly holiday that the provincial cabinet must pay heed to, before finalizing arrangements.

Closing markets and small businesses for a day means the earnings of small business owners are being put at risk. In a time when inflation is high and people are struggling to earn accordingly, no measure should harm common people. The idea behind a weekly holiday is to let the city breathe and ensure that the compromised air quality improves. But it cannot be implemented for a long time. In the long run, steps that will have the healthiest impact on Lahore’s air quality are rooted in alternate and clean energy solutions and disposing of concrete and industrial waste in environment-friendly ways.

It means that while a weekly holiday may seem like a feasible answer for now and it is good to see that such timely decisions are being taken, a long-term plan must be laid out to protect the city and its air. Smog is deadly for the residents, as it causes and exacerbates various illnesses. School-going children suffer every year; both in terms of their studies as well as illnesses like eye-itching and breathing issues. The daily life of citizens is impacted in the worst ways and it has far-reaching economic implications. Net productivity outcome is also directly linked with this environmental hazard that limits people to their homes.

Lahore’s smog presses the urgency of climate action as well. As for what the provincial administration can do, long-term measures like improving public transportation, promoting clean energy sources, and regulating emissions from industries are vital to ensure a sustainable solution. Something as essential as air cannot be compromised in any way