Three children among four dead as fire guts Spain building

VIGO-Three children and an adult died when a fire ripped through a building in the northwestern port city of Vigo early on Wednesday, officials said, just 10 days after another blaze claimed 13 lives at a nightclub in southern Spain.

The fire broke out around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of a building in the central As Travesas neighbourhood, Carlos Lopez, a spokesman for Vigo city hall.

There were “around 30 people inside at the time”, he added. “There were four deaths: three minors and an adult.” The emergency services had earlier said all four were minors.

Spanish press reports said it was a mother and three of her children.

“It’s possible some of the victims among both the dead and the injured were brothers and sisters,” said an emergency services spokesman without giving further details.

Nine people were injured in the fire, three of whom were in serious condition. One was an eight-year-old girl, officials said.

Local press reports said the father and a sister of the children who died were among the injured.

The cause was not immediately clear but the emergency services were at the scene within 10 minutes and put out the flames “within two or three minutes”, said Vigo’s head of security Patricia Rodriguez.