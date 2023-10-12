Thursday, October 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three children among four dead as fire guts Spain building

Agencies
October 12, 2023
International

VIGO-Three children and an adult died when a fire ripped through a building in the northwestern port city of Vigo early on Wednesday, officials said, just 10 days after another blaze claimed 13 lives at a nightclub in southern Spain.
The fire broke out around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of a building in the central As Travesas neighbourhood, Carlos Lopez, a spokesman for Vigo city hall.
There were “around 30 people inside at the time”, he added. “There were four deaths: three minors and an adult.” The emergency services had earlier said all four were minors.
Spanish press reports said it was a mother and three of her children.
“It’s possible some of the victims among both the dead and the injured were brothers and sisters,” said an emergency services spokesman without giving further details.
Nine people were injured in the fire, three of whom were in serious condition. One was an eight-year-old girl, officials said.
Local press reports said the father and a sister of the children who died were among the injured.
The cause was not immediately clear but the emergency services were at the scene within 10 minutes and put out the flames “within two or three minutes”, said Vigo’s head of security Patricia Rodriguez.

 Multan batters run riot against Lahore Blues 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1697002544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023