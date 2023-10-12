Three die, several injured as under-construction building collapses

KARACHI-At least three people were killed and four labourers received serious injuries when an under-construction building in Shah Faisal Colony collapsed here on Wednesday morning. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident happened near Qadri Masjid in Shah Faisal Colony No.5 in the morning and rescue workers shifted dead bodies and injured persons to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Local Police said that the building was under construction and police, Rescue officials had reached the site of the incident. Eight labourers were working in the building, out of them four were rescued with slight injuries and were taken to hospital while four others were feared to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, police officials said. Last year, a seven-storey building had collapsed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, days after the structure got damaged following rainfall in the city. The seven-storey structure was built on 40 square-yard land and got titled after rainfall in the city. “The building was vacated timely prior to its collapse, avoiding any loss of life,” the additional inspector general of police (AIG) Karachi said