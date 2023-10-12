Two women shot dead for so-called honour

MATIARI-A man shot dead his daughter-in-law and two others on the accusation of Karokari in the remit of Khebrani police station, Matiari, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the accused was identified as Hayat Lashari, and he shot dead his daughter-in-law Razia and two other persons in a suburban village, Karam Khan Lashari. The identity of the two deceased persons could not be ascertained. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem. The triple murder incident sent a wave of shock and grief among the family members. The police registered a case and launched investigations. Meanwhile, a man killed his daughter and a youth for ‘honour’ in Thull, a town in Jacobabad district of Sindh and managed to flee from the spot, sources said on Wednesday. The dead were identified as Haseena Jamali and Ihsan Jamali. They added that the police shifted the bodies to hospital. Police, on the other hand, said that operation had been launched in the area to find out the suspect.