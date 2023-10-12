LAHORE - On the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar (IG), the entry of vehicles causing environmental pollution in the city has been stopped from Oct 11, 2023. The campaign would be carried out in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (ECP) to stop smog, as a precautionary measure. An awareness campaign has also been launched in this regard, while, vehicles with pressure horns will also be barred from entering the provincial metropolis. Vehicles causing environmental pollution will not be allowed to enter Punjab Capital, from Oct 11, 2023. The IG has directed that a certificate be issued to any unfit vehicle and assistance will be sought from the motor vehicle examiner on a need basis. The divisional administration has also decided to shut schools and other public and private organisations/ departments while adopting a work-from-home policy, to be implemented from next Wednesday, subjected to the Punjab government’s approval to this proposal, district administration official sources told APP. The decision regarding the closure of commercial areas and markets was taken at a meeting held at the headquarters of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, recently. In this meeting, jointly presided over by Commissioner and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, issued directions on increasing smog and the expected poor weather situation during winter came under discussion, the sources told. During the meeting traders’ representatives were told on the occasion that the deteriorating Air Quality Index of Lahore can be improved if a holiday is observed on each Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Lahore commissioner, in a statement, said the body had taken all traders into confidence before executing the plan of market closure, meant for reducing the smog. It may be mentioned here that the administration had also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning burning of stubble in agricultural fields in all districts of Lahore division. Under this ban, according to sources, there would be no entry of tractor-trolleys in the city carrying sand and other material without proper cover. “All smoke-emitting vehicles will not be allowed to enter or run in the city. And if someone deputed on duty found negligent in enforcing the laws will also be dealt with iron hands,” they added. The Lahore division’s chief said a tree-plantation drive had also been launched in Lahore, in a bid to control smog. The Water and Sanitation Agency, Parks and Horticulture Authority and Lahore Waste Management Company have been entrusted with the task of ensuring cleanliness and keeping sprinkling water in and around all public and private sector projects’ sites in Lahore and other districts. Earlier, traders also highlighted their issues and suggested measures to counter smog, including tree plantation, proper parking facility, removal of encroachments and different timings for markets. Meanwhile Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze has issued orders to intensify crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles. The CTO, in a statement has said that environmental and air pollution caused epidemic of viral diseases, therefore, transporters were ordered to run vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators would be taken to task, he added.