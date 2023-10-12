Women empowerment

Currently, Pakistan ranks 93rd out of 153 nations in terms of women’s political empowerment, with 20.2% of women serving as legislators and 12% holding ministerial positions, as reported by the 2020 Global Gender Gap Report. In the 2023 World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report, Pakistan has slipped to the 142nd position among 146 countries, reflecting 57.5% gender parity, marking the highest level since 2006.
Globally, Pakistan stands as the second-lowest country in terms of gender equality at 56.4%, with Afghanistan leading at 43.5%. Despite Pakistan’s historical efforts for women’s reservation in politics dating back to 1956, only 20% of political seats are currently occupied by women.
Gender equality in decision-making processes is essential for democracy’s strength and economic growth, which also benefits the European Union. As of December 2022, Rwanda boasts the highest percentage of women in its parliament, at 61.3%, followed by Cuba with 53.6% and Nicaragua. Nevertheless, Pakistan grapples with significant challenges regarding women’s political participation, leading to a limited presence of female leaders. This underrepresentation hampers women’s involvement in shaping the nation’s future and impedes progress towards gender equality.
The root causes of this gender gap in politics can be traced to deeply ingrained patriarchal norms, socio-cultural barriers, and structural obstacles within the political landscape. The consequences of underrepresentation are profound, as it often sidelines women’s perspectives, concerns, and needs.
Policies related to women’s rights, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities can be compromised due to the lack of diverse representation. The absence of female role models and leaders in politics discourages young girls from aspiring to enter politics or pursue leadership roles. While various initiatives are underway to address this issue, such as the implementation of gender quotas and the efforts of women’s rights activists, achieving equal political representation remains a persistent challenge.
Continued efforts are essential to ensuring that women’s voices are heard and their rights are protected in the political arena. Increased representation is key to advancing Pakistan towards a more inclusive and equitable society.
MARWAND RAZA,
Quetta.