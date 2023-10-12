Women empowerment

Currently, Pakistan ranks 93rd out of 153 nations in terms of women’s political empowerment, with 20.2% of women serving as legislators and 12% holding min­isterial positions, as reported by the 2020 Global Gender Gap Re­port. In the 2023 World Econom­ic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Re­port, Pakistan has slipped to the 142nd position among 146 coun­tries, reflecting 57.5% gender par­ity, marking the highest level since 2006.

Globally, Pakistan stands as the second-lowest country in terms of gender equality at 56.4%, with Afghanistan leading at 43.5%. De­spite Pakistan’s historical efforts for women’s reservation in poli­tics dating back to 1956, only 20% of political seats are currently oc­cupied by women.

Gender equality in decision-making processes is essential for democracy’s strength and eco­nomic growth, which also benefits the European Union. As of Decem­ber 2022, Rwanda boasts the high­est percentage of women in its parliament, at 61.3%, followed by Cuba with 53.6% and Nicaragua. Nevertheless, Pakistan grapples with significant challenges regard­ing women’s political participa­tion, leading to a limited presence of female leaders. This underrep­resentation hampers women’s in­volvement in shaping the nation’s future and impedes progress to­wards gender equality.

The root causes of this gen­der gap in politics can be traced to deeply ingrained patriarchal norms, socio-cultural barriers, and structural obstacles within the political landscape. The con­sequences of underrepresen­tation are profound, as it often sidelines women’s perspectives, concerns, and needs.

Policies related to women’s rights, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities can be compromised due to the lack of diverse representation. The ab­sence of female role models and leaders in politics discourages young girls from aspiring to en­ter politics or pursue leadership roles. While various initiatives are underway to address this issue, such as the implementation of gender quotas and the efforts of women’s rights activists, achiev­ing equal political representation remains a persistent challenge.

Continued efforts are essential to ensuring that women’s voices are heard and their rights are protect­ed in the political arena. Increased representation is key to advancing Pakistan towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

MARWAND RAZA,

Quetta.