World Bank delegation calls on Wapda chairman

LAHORE-A 4-member World Bank delegation, headed by South Asia Region Practice Manager for Energy Simon Stolp, called on Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Wednesdayday. Member Finance (WAPDA) Naveed Asghar Chaudhary, Member Water (WAPDA) Javed Akhtar Latif and Member Power (WAPDA) Jamil Akhtar were also present on the occasion. The delegation was briefed about progress on the World Bank-funded WAPDA projects, which included Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and Tarbela Floating Solar Panel Project. The operation and performance of the World Bank-funded Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project was also discussed during the meeting. It was noted with satisfaction that Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, since its commissioning, has generated electricity equivalent to more than its initial capital cost. Portfolio of WAPDA’s upcoming projects in hydropower sector was also presented to the delegation with a view to seeking World Bank’s financial support. Chairman WAPDA acknowledged the contribution of World Bank in harnessing low-cost, clean and green energy in Pakistan through WAPDA projects. He also expressed the hope that World Bank would consider to upsize its contribution for the purpose.