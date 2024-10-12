3 injured by rivals’ firing in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Three people got bullet injuries by their rivals’ firing near Shahpur court on Friday.

According to information shared by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah, Muhammad Ajmal, Malik Azam Khan and Talib Hussain Shah came to the Shahpur court for a case hearing when their opponents equipped with arms opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result, all three suffered multiple injuries. Upon receiving the information of the incident, the Rescue 1122 team and concerned police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Shahpur for treatment. Police started an investigation.

Court awards four years jail to swindler

Special Judge Central Rana Zahid on Friday awarded four years jail to accused and imposed fine of Rs420,000 to him in visa fraud case.

According to the prosecution, In 2022 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sargodha circle had lodged a case against Nasir Bashir alleging that he had taken Rs4.5 million from a citizen against fake Saudi Arab visa and fled. The police presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments, the judge awarded four years jail as well as imposed fine of Rs420,000 as compensation.

The accused was on bail while FIA after following court orders arrested him and sent him to jail.

PO arrested

Highway Patrolling Police arrested a proclaimed offender from Chak 27 NB here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that the team raided and held Nassar Abbas resident of Pindi Rawan area who was wanted by Bhulwal police in several heinous cases. SP Highway Patrolling Akhtar Joyia appreciated the police effort.

Four profiteers held

The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found that shopkeepers namely– Shoaib, Akhtar and Gulzar were involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

Eight power thieves nabbed

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Friday. According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.

They were identified as— Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad. Police registered cases against pilferers.