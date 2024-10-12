42,126 Palestinians martyred in Gaza since October 7

Gaza - At least 42,126 Palestinians have been killed and another 98,117 injured since Israel launched its war in Gaza on October 7, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave.

In the past 24 hours, Israeli strikes in the strip killed at least 61 people and wounded 231 people, the ministry reported on Thursday. A Palestinian hospital director has warned that three health care facilities in northern Gaza are on the verge of running out of fuel, as Israeli forces move deeper into the besieged region. Patients relying on ventilators in Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia “will die” if the Israeli military does not allow fuel to enter the northern parts of Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Saifiya, the director of the hospital, told CNN on Friday.

“There have been many attempts to bring fuel in, but the Israeli military have prevented that,” he said. CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment.

A number of patients have been transferred to other hospitals in Gaza City, according to Abu Saifiya, after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda and the Indonesian Hospital on Wednesday. CNN had reached out to the IDF for comment.

“We are facing a new challenge and a catastrophic situation,” Abu Saifiya said in a video shared by the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Friday. “We have 24 hours left. It’s not just Kamal Adwan Hospital; Al-Awda and the Indonesian Hospital are also on the verge of running out of the remaining fuel.”

Palestinian health workers at Kamal Adwan Hospital can be seen delicately nursing a baby in the video. In another scene, young children connected to ventilators lie on blue hospital gurneys. Some have wounds, with thick bandages swaddled around their bodies. It is the only specialized neonatal intensive care unit in the area, according to the UK-based NGO, Medical Aid for Palestinians.

No food has entered northern Gaza since the start of October, putting 1 million people at risk of going hungry, the World Food Programme told CNN on Friday. In August, approximately 700 hundred aid trucks entered northern Gaza. In September, only 400 aid trucks entered, after commercial operations ceased at the Allenby Crossing on the border between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, the WFP added. No food trucks have entered northern Gaza in October, the WFP told CNN.

On Wednesday, the WFP said in a report that the aid entering the strip has plummeted to its lowest level in months, forcing the organization to stop the distribution of food parcels in October.

“Hunger remains rampant and the threat of famine persists,” WFP added. “If the flow of assistance does not resume, one million vulnerable people will be deprived on this lifeline.” Earlier this week, the UN’s OCHA said: “September saw the lowest volume of commercial and humanitarian supplies entering Gaza since at least March 2024.”