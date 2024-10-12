Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

657 special persons get Himmat cards in Bahawalpur

657 special persons get Himmat cards in Bahawalpur
Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Bahawalpur   -  Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq said on Friday that all possible measures are being taken for the welfare of special persons as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.  The DC expressed these views during Himmat cards distributed ceremony held on behalf of the Punjab government for the special people at a local guest house established under the premises of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.  Director Social Welfare and Baitul Masl Sahar Siddiqa, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Hamid Khan, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and other related officers and special persons were present on this occasion. The DC said that according to the vision of the CM Punjab, steps are being taken for the welfare of special people. Registration has been made under which Himmat cards are being distributed among special people. He said that so far 1,300 Himmat cards have been made in Bahawalpur district and 657 special persons have been given Himmat cards.

Standing Committee urges immediate action on Rawal Dam pollution crisis

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1728624628.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024