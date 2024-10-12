7th Pakistan-KSA bilateral defence industrial forum held in Riyadh

The 7th meeting of the Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum took place on October 10, 2024, in Riyadh, KSA. Pakistan’s tri-services delegation was led by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, while the Saudi side was headed by Assistant Defence Minister, Engr Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi.

During the discussions, CGS Dastgir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces. The Saudi dignitary commended Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and its contributions to regional peace and stability.

The forum addressed global and regional security challenges and their impact on defence forces, highlighting the need to further enhance defence-industrial cooperation, particularly in light of advancements in modern technologies. Ongoing collaboration was reviewed, and both sides agreed to explore new areas of partnership.