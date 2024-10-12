Saturday, October 12, 2024
Anti Corruption Court grants remand of 2 SBCA officers to ACE

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Anti Corruption Court on Friday remanded physical custody of 2 officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment while approving bails for a builder and his family members.

According to details, a team of ACE arrested the owner of Hero Tower, a commercial building in Latifabad, Barkat Khatri the other day besides separately rounding up Deputy Director Afzal Shaikh and Assistant Director Jameel Chandio of SBCA. The arrested suspects were produced before the court who approved bail of the builder but granted physical remand of the apprehended SBCA officers to ACE.

Our Staff Reporter

