Armed men attack, burn ballot papers during vote recount in NA-231

Karachi - Armed men on Friday attacked the provincial office of the Election Commission of Pakistan and burnt the ballot papers of the constituency NA-231, an hour after the recounting process began on the orders of the election tribunal.

PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch had won Malir’s NA-231 in Karachi with 43,634 votes, and his opponent PTI candidate Advocate Khalid Mehmood had challenged the result. The election tribunal had ordered re-count of votes at polling stations PS 65, 71, 98, and 175. PTI candidate Khalid Mahmood confirmed the attack, stating that masked men entered the Election Commission office chanting ‘Jiye Bhutto’ and assaulted him. “They snatched my laptop and other belongings, burned all the records for the recount, and took some records with them,” he said. Mahmood further alleged that PPP candidate Hakim Baloch had lost the seat, and today’s attack was an open admission of that defeat in front of the entire nation.

Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Imtiaz Ahmed Qureshi took notice of the incident and said in a statement that the recounting process began at 10am but at around 11am, masked men armed with weapons and sticks, forcefully entered the office premises. He claimed that the assailants entered the room where recounting was underway and forcibly took away the polling bags of the four polling stations and later burnt them. He said that despite presence of police force, the mob attacked the office in their presence. The police have registered an FIR into the incident on the complaint of election commission and launched a probe in light of the CCTV footages obtained from the premises.