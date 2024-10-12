Saturday, October 12, 2024
ATC remands accused in police custody

Jinnah House attack

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over an accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case to police on a 10-day physical remand. Earlier, the police produced the accused, singer Umar Aftab Malik, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider and sought a 30-day physical remand. The investigating officer stated that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case and his custody was required for investigation. However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case, arguing that if the accused was involved, he should have been arrested earlier.

Upon completion of the arguments from both parties, the court reserved its decision for a short while. Later, announcing the verdict, the court handed over the accused to police on a 10-day physical remand and ordered his production on October 11, upon the expiry of the remand period. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Our Staff Reporter

