Atta Tarar warns against disruptions at SCO summit, vows strict action

Minister for Information declared that no one will be allowed to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, scheduled for October 15-16. Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protests on the same day, Tarar hinted at strict action against any attempts to disturb the event.

Speaking to the media, Tarar emphasized that Islamabad has been fully secured to welcome foreign delegations, including 12 heads of state. He assured that the summit will proceed as planned and will boost Pakistan's international image and economic growth. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has personally overseen the arrangements.

Meanwhile, PTI has announced a protest at D-Chowk on October 15, calling for the release of detained workers and leaders, while condemning what they term 'unlawful' raids and arrests by the government.