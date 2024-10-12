Australia to provide AUD3m for water project

ISLAMABAD - Australia has agreed to provide AUD3 million for water project due to the efforts of Ministry of Economic Affairs.

After the approval of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, the Secretary Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz signed a Memorandum of Subsidiary Agreement on ‘Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation in Pakistan’ along with Chief Executive of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Prof Wendy Umberger. Under the agreement, Australia will provide AUD3 million for the project which is to be completed in a period of five years ie till 2029.

It is a research project and the goal of the research is to help improve canal water reliability through improved water allocation decisions and practices in Pakistan by updating the Water Apportionment Accord Tool to include mid-season planning and operations, exploring on-farm water storage options, all aimed at achieving climate resilience, adaptive management, and equitable water use for better social and economic outcomes for farming communities.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs thanked the Australian government for extending its continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in its efforts towards development of agricultural sector of the country.