Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that there is a need to establish laws and regulations governing the use of social media in the country.

She emphasized that the humiliation and defamation of women on social media should not be tolerated. “I am fighting not just for myself but for all women who do not have access to the courts,” she said during a media briefing at the Lahore High Court here on Friday.

Azma revealed that the main accused in her case is connected to a franchise of a mobile service that her husband operates. “To date, over 500 mobile SIMs have been issued in the accused’s name, which are being used to blackmail people. This is more dangerous and cruel than one can imagine. They present themselves as innocent while victimizing others in court,” she added.

“We do not have fake accounts, nor do we intend to create them. I simply want to ensure that what happened to me does not happen to anyone else. Laws and regulations must be established for social media use. Brazil took action when a similar issue arose with X (formerly known as Twitter) for not responding. This is my struggle, and it will lead somewhere,” she continued.

“As a minister, if I wanted to take revenge, I could have done so quietly, without anyone noticing. These 500 SIMs were not issued for the public service but to create discord and rebellion.

“If necessary, I will take this matter to the Supreme Court. These conspiracies are not happening by chance; they are well-planned,” she added.

Azma Bukhari’s fake video case: FIA directed to continue investigation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue its investigation into the matter of uploading of fake photos and videos of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media and to submit a progress report every two weeks.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing fake pictures and videos of her on social media.

At the start of proceedings, FIA Director General Ahmad Ishaq and senior officials appeared in court, while the provincial information minister was also present. Deputy Prosecutor General Asad Ali Bajwa submitted a report detailing recent actions by the FIA in the matter.

He stated that action had been taken against two FIA officials for submitting inaccurate reports to the LHC in connection with the case. He further informed the court that the process to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders had been completed, and charge sheets against these proclaimed offenders were submitted to the relevant court on October 5. He added that accused Falak Javed’s one-kanal residence, located in DHA Multan, had been confiscated. He also noted that Sanam Javed’s husband had been actively involved in hiding Falak Javed.

At this point, the chief justice commended the FIA’s progress, telling the DG FIA that their investigation had brought several key details to light. She urged the FIA to continue working diligently and to submit bi-weekly updates to the court. She expressed satisfaction with the report, noting that such efforts could lead to an effective resolution of the case.

The chief justice then adjourned further hearings, stating that arguments regarding the agreement with X (formerly Twitter) would be heard at the next hearing and that the court might consider forming a larger bench to address cases involving X (formerly Twitter).