Balochistan CM declares no need for military operation

stated on Saturday that there is no need for a in the province. Speaking to the media in Quetta, CM Bugti emphasized, “Balochistan is a big province. We resolve to defend the state at any cost. If my resignation will help end the menace of terrorism, I will waste no time to step down.”

He expressed serious concerns over rising terrorism, noting that merely condemning terrorist activities is insufficient.

Bugti announced plans to seek consensus in the assembly against terrorism, underscoring the importance of good governance in Balochistan.

During a luncheon event in Quetta, he highlighted that all political parties are united in addressing the province's myriad challenges, including law and order, health, education, and environmental issues.

He assured that the allied parties are being consulted to find solutions to these pressing problems. Notable attendees included Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam and the Balochistan governor.