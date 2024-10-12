Candidates submit nomination forms to contest by-elections for vacant HMC seats

HYDERABAD - The Returning Officer for by-elections on some local government constituencies in Hyderabad on Friday received 52 nomination forms.

According to details, the forms were submitted by the candidates who wanted to contest the by-elections on the seats of Chairmen, Vice Chairman and General Members of various Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC). The vacant seats are up for grabs in 3 UCs of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Pareetabad, 4 in TMC Hussainabad and one each in TMC Qasimabad and

TMC Tandojam. The by-elections are scheduled to take place on November 14.