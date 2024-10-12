Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Clashes between tribes in Upper Kurram leave 11 dead

Clashes between tribes in Upper Kurram leave 11 dead
Web Desk
2:21 PM | October 12, 2024
National

At least 11 people, including women and children, have lost their lives following violent clashes between two tribes in the Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Deputy Commissioner reported that six others sustained injuries during the unrest.

This incident marks a continuation of violence in the region, as just last month, seven individuals were killed in a firing incident over a land dispute in the nearby Lower Kurram district. Local police are currently working to establish a ceasefire between the conflicting groups to restore peace.

In a separate but related development, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kurram district, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals identified as khawarij, a term referring to extremist militants. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that these individuals were involved in multiple attacks against security forces and civilians.

The ISPR stated that during the operation, troops effectively targeted the militants' positions, leading to the elimination of seven terrorists. Additionally, five more khawarij were injured, and a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from their hideouts.

KP Governor urges PTI to choose path of reconciliation

The situation in Kurram remains tense, with ongoing efforts to address the underlying disputes and restore stability in the area.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024