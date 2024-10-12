Clashes between tribes in Upper Kurram leave 11 dead

At least 11 people, including women and children, have lost their lives following violent clashes between two tribes in the Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Deputy Commissioner reported that six others sustained injuries during the unrest.

This incident marks a continuation of violence in the region, as just last month, seven individuals were killed in a firing incident over a land dispute in the nearby Lower Kurram district. Local police are currently working to establish a ceasefire between the conflicting groups to restore peace.

In a separate but related development, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kurram district, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals identified as khawarij, a term referring to extremist militants. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that these individuals were involved in multiple attacks against security forces and civilians.

The ISPR stated that during the operation, troops effectively targeted the militants' positions, leading to the elimination of seven terrorists. Additionally, five more khawarij were injured, and a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from their hideouts.

The situation in Kurram remains tense, with ongoing efforts to address the underlying disputes and restore stability in the area.