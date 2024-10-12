Copper wire worth Rs 450m stolen from Tarbela Dam’s high-security area

TARBELA - Chief Engineer of Tarbela Power House has reported the theft of valuable copper wire worth over Rs 450 million from the store in a letter addressed to Ghazi’s Station House Officer (SHO). Chief Engineer revealed that several tons of copper wire, stored in wooden boxes, had gone missing. The Chief Engineer has requested the registration of an FIR against unknown thieves and the recovery of the stolen material. DSP Ghazi, Raja Bashir Ahmed, stated, “Investigations are underway and that he is optimistic about quick results.” He emphasized that the stolen wire was stored in a highly secure area within the Chinese camp. According to the letter written by Chief Engineer Tarbela to the SHO Ghazi for registration of FIR, it was disclosed that on October 9, the storekeeper reported finding the wooden boxes containing Stator Winding materials open during a routine inspection. Following this, a thorough check of the store was conducted by the store staff, which revealed that 176 copper Stator winding bars and 80 serial connectors had been stolen from the main store. Despite the area having strict security measures, including police and WAPDA security personnel present at all times, there were no signs of forced entry, no locks were broken, and no doors were damaged. The material disappeared from locked rooms within the store, raising serious concerns about a potential security breach in this high-security zone.