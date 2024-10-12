CTD ties Karachi airport bombing to BLA, warns of threat to Pakistan-China relations

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has identified the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as the group behind the recent suicide bombing near Karachi Airport, which aimed to disrupt Pakistan-China relations. According to a preliminary report submitted to the anti-terrorism court, the attackers received support from a hostile foreign intelligence agency.

The blast, targeting a convoy carrying Chinese nationals, killed three people, including Chinese citizens Li Jun and Sun Huazhen, and injured over a dozen. The explosion destroyed 15 vehicles, and a case has been registered under charges of terrorism and murder.