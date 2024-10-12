Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CTD ties Karachi airport bombing to BLA, warns of threat to Pakistan-China relations

CTD ties Karachi airport bombing to BLA, warns of threat to Pakistan-China relations
Web Desk
11:51 AM | October 12, 2024
National

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has identified the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as the group behind the recent suicide bombing near Karachi Airport, which aimed to disrupt Pakistan-China relations. According to a preliminary report submitted to the anti-terrorism court, the attackers received support from a hostile foreign intelligence agency.

The blast, targeting a convoy carrying Chinese nationals, killed three people, including Chinese citizens Li Jun and Sun Huazhen, and injured over a dozen. The explosion destroyed 15 vehicles, and a case has been registered under charges of terrorism and murder.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024