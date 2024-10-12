Defence Minister criticizes PTI’s protest call

has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its recent call to protest, describing it as an act of state enmity. Drawing parallels to previous PTI actions, Asif reminded that the party had disrupted critical national events in the past, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit.

He cited the warnings of the late Dr. Israr Ahmed and Hakeem Saeed, who had spoken of PTI’s alleged anti-Islamic stance. Asif also criticized the PTI for using provincial government machinery against the federal administration, pointing to slogans like "No Khan, No Pakistan" as a dangerous reflection of the party's leadership-centered mindset.

The minister further accused PTI of failing to condemn terrorism and reigniting the violent spirit seen during the May 9 incidents. Asif expressed concerns that PTI aims to hinder national progress, while also taking a swipe at the judiciary for allegedly providing undue relief to PTI leaders.

Touching on the economy, Khawaja Asif claimed that inflation was on the decline and commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his performance across various sectors. He warned that the state would take all necessary steps to prevent any disruptions on October 15.