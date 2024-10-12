Deputy PM to visit Karachi for consensus talks on constitutional amendment

is set to visit Karachi tomorrow (Sunday) to engage with parliamentary parties in an effort to build consensus around the proposed constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Dar will meet with the MQM leadership at their Bahadurabad office. He will be accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

The government delegation aims to take the MQM leadership into confidence regarding the amendment.