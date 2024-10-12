Saturday, October 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Deputy PM to visit Karachi for consensus talks on constitutional amendment

Deputy PM to visit Karachi for consensus talks on constitutional amendment
Web Desk
9:06 PM | October 12, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit Karachi tomorrow (Sunday) to engage with parliamentary parties in an effort to build consensus around the proposed constitutional amendment.

According to sources, Dar will meet with the MQM leadership at their Bahadurabad office. He will be accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

The government delegation aims to take the MQM leadership into confidence regarding the amendment.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1728708761.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024