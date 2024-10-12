Disrespect for National Anthem - A Red Line

The sanctity and territorial integrity of Pakistan, along with respect for its national anthem, should be a red line that no one is allowed to cross. Another red line is respect for the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Even nations that have fought multiple wars against each other observe diplomatic norms and show respect for each other’s national anthems. The choice of a national anthem’s format, including its accompanying music, is solely the prerogative of the respective nation, not any other country. When foreign diplomats present their credentials to a host country, they are bound to follow diplomatic norms and procedures, including showing respect for the host country’s anthem. If they have reservations, they should return to their own country.

Almost every country, including prominent Muslim-majority nations like Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Iran, includes music in their national anthems, which are played on significant occasions. A recent incident where an Afghan Consul official at a function in Peshawar, hosted by the KPK government for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, chose to remain seated during Pakistan’s national anthem was a serious breach of diplomatic norms. This act was an insult to the 240 million citizens of Pakistan. The KPK Chief Minister should have addressed this breach and asked the official to leave if they refused to stand. Such behaviour is unacceptable, and until a formal apology is issued, the Afghan Consul should not be invited to any official events. Islamabad must lodge a strong protest with Kabul.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.