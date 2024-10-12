Saturday, October 12, 2024
District Admin Matiari fixes bricks rate

Our Staff Reporter
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The district administration Matiari has fixed bricks rate at Rs. 25,000 per 3,000 bricks (excluding transportation costs), following consultations with stakeholders.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner Office issued the order on October 10, considering labor suggestions, production costs and other expenses. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure strict compliance with the new rate, which will be communicated to brick kiln owners and the general public.

