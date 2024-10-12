Faisalabad Police claim dacoit killed in shootout

FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed in an encounter with police here late on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, the accused had killed a police Constable Nadeem over resistance during dacoity in the area of Gulberg police a few days back. The killed dacoit has been identified as Qasim. The police were carrying some criminals near Choorh Majra Mor, Narwala Road when accomplices of the outlaws intercepted and tried to release their fellows at gunpoint. In retaliation by police, an outlaw was injured who died on the way to hospital. The accused was wanted by police in a number of dacoity and highway robberies. The dead body was moved to the mortuary for post-mortem.

CPO inaugurates modern cabins to monitor traffic volume effectively

City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Kamran Adil inaugurated cabins equipped with modern technologies in Sitara Tower Chowk to monitor traffic volume effectively in the city, here on Friday. The cabins will be put in all crossings in the city that will facilitate the traffic staff to control and monitor the traffic flow.

The cabins are equipped with solar power plates, LED lights, wireless sets, electric fans and cell phone recharging facilities in addition to marking four sides of the boxes with different slogans –“Safety First, Speed Second”, “Think Smart, Wear a Helmet” and “Speed Thrills But Kills”.

Talking to media, CPO Kamran Adil said that these cabins would be helpful to maintain traffic volume as well as facilitating the traffic staff on the roads. He said that all efforts were being made to ensure smooth flow of traffic and road safety.

The CPO appeals to the citizens to prove themselves as a responsible citizen by following the traffic rules.

Meanwhile, CPO Kamran Adil has also constituted a 14-members road safety, traffic management and engineering committee in the city.

The committee will give its suggestions and proposals after conducting surveys, pointing out flaws in traffic management and reforms. The committee will also be responsible for making designs and drawing of roads, U-turns and diversions on roads from the engineering department.

Man killed over land dispute

A dispute over irrigating the land among relatives left a man dead on the spot in an area of Sammundri Sadr police on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, the victim was identified as Ikram (40) son of Qasim, resident of Chak No 445-GB. The rescue team handed over the body to the police concerned for legal proceedings.

Teen ends life over domestic issues

A teenage boy who was angry with his brother committed suicide at a village in Jaranwala Sadr police limits on Friday. According to police, 15-year-old Umais quarreled with his elder brother over some domestic issues and strangled him with a ceiling and ended his life. Police took the body into their custody and started legal action.