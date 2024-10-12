Saturday, October 12, 2024
Farooq Sattar criticizes proposed constitutional amendments

Web Desk
3:39 PM | October 12, 2024
National

MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has voiced concerns over the proposed constitutional amendments, stating that political interests rather than principles drive them.

Responding to whether his party would support the amendments, Sattar clarified that the MQM has not yet reviewed the draft of the proposed reforms. He emphasized that the amendments appear to be shaped by political necessities, adding that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in power, they too would push for similar changes.

Sattar also pointed out that the PTI agrees on the need to expand Parliament's role in the appointment of judges and constitutional courts, underscoring the political motivations behind the reform efforts.

