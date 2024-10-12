FIA busts 18-members gang involved in online fraud

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Circle Multan arrested 18 members of an organised gang involved in online financial fraud, blackmail, extortion, call spoofing, and identity theft. The arrests were made during a raid in Multan. The gang suspects identified as Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Zohaib, Yousaf Shabbir, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Nadeem, Muzammil Hussain, Muhammad Akram, Imad Akram, Asad Sikandar, Chand Aslam, Bilal Asghar, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Junaid Yaqoob, Ali Hassan, Syed Bilal Faheem, Muhammad Shehzad, and Faisal Iqbal. According to an FIA spokesperson, the gang was involved in extortion, blackmail, harassment, identity theft, and spoofing calls. Posing as bank representatives, they contacted citizens to extract sensitive information related to their bank accounts. Using their proficiency in English and Arabic, they manipulated victims and gained illegal access to their bank accounts. He added that during the raid, FIA officers seized 12 smartphones, 9 laptops, international bank account details, and international ATM cards from the gang suspects. They also recovered spoofing software used to make fraudulent calls and deceive victims. He remarked that the suspects have been arrested and are currently under investigation. The FIA has stated that further raids are underway to apprehend other members of the criminal network and crackdown is continue against those who were involved in online financial fraud.