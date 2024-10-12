Saturday, October 12, 2024
FIBA Statistician Workshop concludes

STAFF REPORT
October 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The two-day long FIBA Statistician Workshop concluded on Friday in Islamabad, marking a significant step forward in the development of basketball in Pakistan. The training was conducted by the FIBA Regional Office ASIA Instructor, Mahmood Ahmed Hamza, all the way from Bahrain. A total of 11 candidates from across Pakistan participated in this insightful and highly beneficial workshop, gaining skills that will enhance basketball operations to international standards. President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Brig. (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest in the concluding ceremony who along with PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor graciously distributed certificates to all participants, marking the beginning of a new era in professional basketball statistics for Pakistan.

STAFF REPORT

