FIR registered against Dr. Mahrang Baloch for alleged terrorism facilitation

The Quaidabad police have registered an FIR against Dr. Mahrang Baloch, accusing her of spreading hatred, inciting youth against the country, and facilitating terrorist organizations. The FIR, lodged at the Quaidabad police station on Friday, was filed by a local citizen and claims that Baloch, along with her associates, is involved in creating unrest and disturbing peace in the area.

The FIR also alleges that Baloch is in contact with hostile elements from a neighboring country, further linking her activities to terrorism facilitation.