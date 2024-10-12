Full court for outgoing CJP Qazi Isa to be held on Oct 25

ISLAMABAD - A full court reference for outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will be held on October 25, says an official letter written by apex court’s registrar Jazeela Aslam to Supreme Court Bar Association President Shahzad Shaukat yesterday.

The letter, addressed to Supreme Court Bar Association President Shahzad Shaukat, confirmed the date for the reference marking CJP Isa’s retirement.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is next in line to be the country’s top judge after CJP Isa’s retirement on October 25, 2024.

The full court reference will honour CJP Isa’s contributions as he prepares to step down from his role at the end of the month.

Moreover, CJP Isa has declined a farewell dinner at the expense of the public treasury upon his retirement. In a letter to the Supreme Court’s Registrar Office, he conveyed his decision, stating that no official dinner should be arranged in his honour. However, he accepted the Supreme Court Bar Association’s invitation to a farewell dinner scheduled for October 24, a day before his retirement.