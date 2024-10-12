Gold price up by Rs2,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,700 and was sold at Rs273,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs271,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,315 to Rs234,825 from Rs232,510 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs215,256 from Rs213, 134, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,640 from $2,613, the Association reported.