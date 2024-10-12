Saturday, October 12, 2024
Government prepares constitutional amendment, proposes federal constitutional court

Web Desk
5:36 PM | October 12, 2024
National

As the government prepares to introduce a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly, key details of the proposed amendment emerged on Saturday. The government has shared the framework for a federal constitutional court with other political parties.

This constitutional court is set to comprise seven members, including the Chief Justice, with representation from the federal law minister, the attorney general, and a member of the Pakistan Bar Council.

Earlier in the day, Special Parliamentary Committee Chairman Khursheed Shah presided over a session aimed at fostering debate and consensus among all political parties regarding the proposed amendment. During this session, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) presented its draft of the proposed changes.

